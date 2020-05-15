Pete’s Eats: Quarantine Cooking – Braised spicy short ribs

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video
Entertainment News
Hidden History
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
The 4th annual Hero Hike has a new look this year
Top Stories
A local farm owner talks about the state of the poultry industry
Video
Wolf announces 12 more counties to enter yellow phase of re-open, 49 total
Rep. from Blair County calls for Health Secretary to resign, be removed
DelGrosso’s Amusement Park will not be opening for 2020 season
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
Stimulus checks: Some Social Security recipients receiving checks beginning Friday
Top Stories
Rep. from Blair County calls for Health Secretary to resign, be removed
Trump pushes goal of developing virus vaccine before end of year
Video
WATCH: ReOpen PA protest underway at the Capitol
Video
NIH director: Large-scale vaccine testing expected by July
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Top Stories
Return to Racing: NASCAR ready to start its engines
Video
Top Stories
No regrets: Penn State seniors return for final season before pandemic
Video
MAC eliminating and scaling back postseason tournaments
Big Ol Fish: May 14, 2020
Video
Northern Cambria family receives visit from Myles Garrett after losing home in fire
Video
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
81Fired Up: Leftover dog doo, the word “ajar”, and where do Barbies come from?
Video
Top Stories
Flap your wings! It’s time to chicken dance!!
Video
814 Couch Concert: Bob Helbig
Video
MUST WATCH: Woman creates “Hug Time” machine to feel Great-Grandma’s embrace
Video
McDonald’s gives a whole new meaning to “Fry-Days”
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Make Us Smile
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Search
Search
Search
Pete’s Eats: Quarantine Cooking – Braised spicy short ribs
Pete's Eats
Posted:
May 15, 2020 / 04:13 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 15, 2020 / 04:13 PM EDT
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!