Pete’s Eats: Bird is the Word

(WTAJ) – If you want to impress someone, but you don’t have some super chef skills, just roast a bird. Let the oven and the clock do the work. This is a full meal fit for a family. You’ll hit all the right spots with a citrusy, salty, roast chicken, a roasted-garlic salad, and little buttery sweet potatoes for some starch.

Roasted Chicken

1 6-8 pound whole chicken

2 cloves of garlic

Few sprigs of thyme

Shallot

1 lemon

1 orange

Olive oil

Salt and Pepper



Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Start with your whole chicken thawed out. Remove the innards that grocery stores put in the chicken’s cavity (who eats that anyway?). Pat the skin completely dry with paper towels and set aside. Finely chop 2 tablespoons of shallot and 2 garlic cloves and place in mixing bowl. Add some orange and lemon zest and set the fruits aside. Add salt, pepper and olive oil. Mix into a paste-like consistency.

Take your garlic/shallot mixture and spread under the skin of the breasts of the chicken. Chop up the orange and lemon into slices and stuff into the chicken cavity. Get your hands dirty. Heavily season the outside of the chicken with salt and pepper.

Place seasoned chicken on an elevated baking pan. I placed a metal grate on top of a casserole pan. This allows heat to flow under the chicken and it doesn’t get soggy in its own juices. Cover the chicken with tin foil. Roast for 2 hours (cooking time depends on weight of chicken and your oven). Remove foil and finish roasting the chicken until it is golden brown all over. You can check the temperature of the chicken with a meat thermometer – 165 degrees or close to it is done.

Roasted Garlic Salad Dressing

8 cloves of garlic

1 lime

Red Wine Vinegar

Honey

Dijon Mustard

Olive oil

Salt and Pepper



Take your garlic cloves and toss in olive oil in a small oven-safe pan. Roast your garlic in the oven at 425 degrees for about 15 minutes. Continuously check your garlic because you do not want it to burn. Once it is golden brown and sizzly, pull it out. Combine your roasted garlic cloves, the juice of one lime, 2 tablespoons of vinegar, about a 1/4 cup of honey and a healthy squirt of Dijon mustard into your blender. Season with salt and pepper. Slowly add olive oil to the mix while blending to emulsify the dressing. If you have a mini blender like me, you can add the oil in waves – a little bit at a time. The dressing will thicken. Once it is thick enough to your liking, it is ready.

Toss with your favorite salad greens.



Sweet potatoes

Whole sweet potatoes

1 stick butter

salt



Now this is easy. You can put these potatoes in during the last hour of the chicken cooking. Take clean potatoes and place on a baking sheet. Don’t do anything special. No poking holes. No cutting at all. Roast in the oven at 350 degrees for an hour.

For a topping sauce, take one stick of butter and simmer on medium-low heat. Stir the butter every once in a while and when melted, add salt (unless it is salted butter). Once the butter looks brown in color, remove from heat immediately. Do not burn your butter.

When the potatoes are done, they should feel a little firm, but should also cut like butter. Once the cooked potatoes cool down, the skin will easily peel from the potato flash. Scoop the potato out and spoon some brown butter onto the yams.