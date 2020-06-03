Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park re-opens tours, enacts new COVID-19 guidelines

CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn’s Cave & Centre Wildlife Park in Centre Hall fully reopened their tours and park when Centre County turned green last Friday.

“Springtime is a time that we host school field trips, and this year we lost 102 of those,” Terri Schleiden, Marketing Director for the Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park.

“Now they we have been able to re-open our tours in a limited capacity, we’re seeing people that are bringing their children because we are family friendly here and people are feeling comfortable now and venturing out.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, very few things remained open at Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park, such as the visitor center and the Miner’s Maize. Even with re-opening, the park is still encouraging people to wear facial coverings.

“We’re practicing social distancing, all of our team members continue to wear facial coverings, now when people are outside, like we are right now, that’s not required but during our tours we’re still requesting people still wear facial coverings,” Schleiden added.

And now, with Penn’s Cave re-opening, one of their main tours, like the all water cave tour behind me, will give the community an opportunity to explore the attractions Penn’s Cave, has to offer.

“Typically, a cave tour can accommodate around 20 persons, but now we’ve reduced that to around 12, although if there is a large group or family that is traveling together, and they’re not social distancing, then we can accommodate up to 20 people,”

In addition to limiting the amount of people on the cave tours, the staff is also limiting the number of people on the wildlife tour, and constantly cleaning the boats and vehicles used in tours.

But despite the new restrictions, it is a destination for anyone to enjoy, this summer.

Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park are open daily, 9 am to 5 pm, and will hold tours hourly from 10 am-5 pm