Penn State pantry receives visit from Human Services Secretary

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — September is National Hunger Action Month.

An August 2019 study showed 48 percent of students on Penn State’s campus have experienced food insecurity in the last 30 days.

Today, Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller visited and addressed food insecurity at Penn State University’s Lion’s Pantry during the Wolf Administration’s Hunger Action Month tour to highlight charitable food networks and supports provided in communities across Pennsylvania.

Secretary Miller says people may not realize there is a food insecurity problem on college campuses.

“I think a lot of people assume just assume that college hunger and food insecurities are not really a thing, so as I was walking in I bet there are a lot of people out there who really don’t know that on every college campus there are people that are struggling to feed their families, to feed themselves.” Teresa Miller, Secretary, Department of Human Services

Lion’s Pantry is an organization on Penn State’s campus that works to combat food insecurity. Their meeting with Secretary Miller allowed them to talk about the issue, hear what the government is doing to combat the issue, as well as swap ideas to grow the pantry going forward.