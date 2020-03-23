Parade put on by school teachers to visit students

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of teachers at the Foot of Ten Elementary School in Blair County put on a mini parade Sunday to check in with their students.

For the parade, teachers got into their cars and drove by the homes of their students, who were waiting on their front lawns with their families to say hello.

Lindsey Griffith, a sixth grade teacher at Foot of Ten who helped to organize the event, says that some students went as far as dressing up in costumes and decorating signs.

Since March 16, Governor Wolf has ordered all public and charter schools to continue online only, leaving students and teachers wondering when they will be back in class again.

The parade was intended to raise everyone’s spirit.