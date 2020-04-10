PA statutes that allow “Stay at Home” order enforcement

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has been under a “Stay at Home” order for over a week now, but some still may not know what that entails.

Of course, anything that involves staying healthy and safe–such as getting medication, groceries or household items–is permissible.

To go to a job that is considered to be life-essential is allowed, as well as leaving the house to care for a family member or a dependent.

Going on a walk or a hike is also allowed so long as social distancing is in practice.

However, if someone leaves home for another purpose, what are the legal consequences?

Trooper Brent Miller says that the State Police are able to issue a citation on the basis of two statutes that apply to the “Stay at Home” order:

The first statute is Pennsylvania’s Disease and Prevention Control Law of 1955, which allows a quarantine to be enforced during a disease outbreak.

The second statute is the Administrative Code of 1929, which essentially gives Governor Wolf the authority to issue such an order.

However, Trooper Miller emphasized that State Troopers are not focused on giving repercussions right now.

“At this time, law enforcement is focused on assuring residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices.” Trooper Brent Miller, Director of Communication for the Pennsylvania State Police

While they have the power to enforce the “Stay at Home” order, Miller says that Pennsylvanians should be complying voluntarily for their own health and the safety of others.