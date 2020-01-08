Organization raises awareness for organ donations

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, held a statewide initiative for the first-ever Pennsylvania Donor Day.

“To celebrate and honor all of our organ donors and to educate and encourage everyone to register to be an organ donor.” Nancy Stiger, Volunteer Coordinator, Core

It’s held today for a special reason.

“Because one organ donor can save up to eight lives.” Nancy Stiger, Volunteer Coordinator, Core

Mathew Cristie passed away back in 2016, and five of his organs were donated. His mom Wendy was obviously saddened, but grateful to see his legacy live on through others.

“Mathew was incredibly creative, he was a musician self-taught, a wonderful friend and a great son.” Wendy Geibig, Mother and Organ donor advocate

Rebecca Carnell donated an organ in May of 2019 to her mom’s stepfather and says it was a life-changing process.

“He was always there for my grandma and someone needed to be there for him and I wanted to be that person.” Rebecca Carnell, Organ Donor

Signing up to become an organ donor is simple.

“Anyone can sign up, it only takes about 30 seconds and you can do so at core.org/register. You don’t even have to wait to go to the D.M.V.” Nancy Stiger, Volunteer Coordinator, Core

But it’s so impactful.

“It’s so important because more than 7,000 Pennsylvanians are currently waiting for a life-saving transplant and there’s just not enough organs to go around.”

At the end of the day, Stiger says it’s all about helping others in need.