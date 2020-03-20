One business in Somerset County is trying to put a smile on people’s faces during hard times

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) – Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus and most recently, Governor Wolf’s order to close non-life-sustaining businesses, many people are staying indoors.

Chad Reichheld is the owner of My Girls Deli and Catering in Somerset. He like many business owners in the area are feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

“People are afraid to come to town, it’s a smaller town you’re used to that local atmosphere where you shake hands and greet people. Now you have to distance yourself.”

On average Reichheld’s business caters 27 weddings per year.

“Right now everything is at a standstill, it all depends when it ends. If it goes to July and August, we could be down to as low as 15 weddings.” Stated Reichheld.

Even with business hurting for Reichheld, he started giving free meals to kids affected by closed schools.

He’s also trying to spread joy in hard times. One inspiration he had actually came from a post seen on eBay.

“I see this one gentleman put on there for a square of toilet paper it’s .99 cents and .55 cents shipping.” Said Reichheld.

He didn’t start selling toilet paper but, is rather giving it away. For every purchase, he gives folks a free square of toilet paper.

“You know if someone laughs for like five seconds it just takes them out of this perspective of where we’re in right now, even for five seconds just to get a smile on someone’s face.” Said Reichheld.

My Girls Deli and Catering on West Main Street is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.