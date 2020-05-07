On the job with essential workers: Part 2, Nurses

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Whether you’ve tested positive or not, everyone has been affected by the coronavirus. This is the second of a four-part series that dives into the life of an essential worker, and today we continue with nurses.

“Caring for people is our passion and being there to help support and comfort people in a time of need is why many of us chose this profession,” says Amber Philippi, Nursing Unit Director at UPMC Somerset.

Nurses and other hospital workers are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Phillippi has been with UPMC Somerset for the past seven years. She’s had her fair share of experiences but says this is a time like none other…full of changes.

“All of our meetings became virtual and if we had to have a meeting in person we would use a larger room to accommodate social distancing.”

She says they’ve also had to change how they care for their staff.

“Making sure that they have the most information, the most accurate information and know how to care for these patients is very important. It was very important as a nurse leader making sure they are comfortable coming into work every single day and to ease their anxiety.”

Many staff have received additional training because of COVID-19.

“We provided a critical care COVID-19 course for all of our staff. We were also able to cross-train 64 staff that were a combination of nurses and ancillary staff that were from other departments in our hospital to our in-patient units,” says Phillippi.

They’ve also made lots of changes to the building and how people can get in.

“Every patient or every person who enters the hospital has to be screened. They’re being screened if they have a fever, signs of a cough or shortness of breath and any potential exposure to a COVID-19 patient. Masking is required upon entering the hospital at this time,” says Phillippi.

While the hospital isn’t allowing visitors at this time, each patient is encouraged to make calls regularly to loved ones and if they don’t have a device to call, she says the hospital does have devices patients can use.

“We need to be that support system now more than ever when their families can’t be there with them and give them that sense that everything is going to be ok,” says Mary Wooley, Critical Care Nurse at UPMC Somerset.

UPMC Somerset created a wing for COVID-19 patients that includes 22 med surge beds, 15 intensive care beds and all of the rooms are negative pressure and isolated.

Fortunately, they haven’t had to use the area, but they say they are ready to expand if there was a surge in cases.

To help prevent that, Phillippi encourages folks to heed the advice from state officials.

“Social distancing is huge and I know a lot of people are probably getting a little antsy as we’re closing in on over two months now..but social distancing and wearing the mask and if you’re not feeling well making sure that you’re staying home and isolating from your loved ones is really really important and I can’t stress that enough.”

In the midst of the pandemic, Wooley says it’s been challenging, but full of learning.

“As a nurse I never thought I’d working through this pandemic but it’s definitely given me a greater sense of patience, humility and compassion.”

Phillippi assures folks that UPMC is there to help.

“I promise that we are ready and that we have taken all steps to prepare to take care of our staff and our community through this crisis.”

