Old Bedford Village set to re-open this weekend

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Old Bedford Village is set to re-open this weekend, on May 23.

The village previously closed down due to Coronavirus concerns but says they will be practicing all social distancing guidelines required by the state.

The hours will be changing to Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all guests are required to wear face masks. Guests will be limited and only families will be allowed into buildings at a time.

All front line health workers are welcome to attend for free during opening weekend and mothers are welcome to visit for free on Monday, March 25.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $5 for students and free for ages 5 and under.