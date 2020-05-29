Nursing home resident celebrates 100th birthday

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Staff at the Presbyterian Village in Hollidaysburg put together a special celebration for Jean Bigalow, a long time resident at the nursing home who turned 100 years old today.

Residents and nurses at the senior living facility got together with balloons and signs, walked up to Jean’s apartment where she stood on her porch, and sang her “Happy Birthday.”

A firetruck from the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department even came by with their own birthday wishes.

Jean has been at the Presbyterian Village for over 20 years now and is a staple of the community there. Due to COVID-19, she has been unable to leave her home, and the celebration was meant to lift her spirits up.

“She’s such a joy to have with us,” said Penny Rupeka, the Community Life Director, “[she is] very social so this time it makes things a little bit difficult for her, but she’s been a trooper through it all.”.