Northern Cambria Middle School team wins national award

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Originals) — A team from Northern Cambria Middle School won a mechanical engineering competition on the national level.

Chris Yahner, Mikey Konitisky, Braden Moriconi and Peyton Myers beat out 40 nationally qualifying teams to take home first place at the Technology Student Association Conference in Washington, D.C.

The project quickly turned complex for the boys, says Mikey Konitisky.

“We had to construct a Rube Goldberg machine that had three sub-systems and they had to have six simple machines in each sub-system.”

A Rube Goldberg machine is something intentionally designed to perform a task in an overcomplicated fashion.

Not only did they have to create the machine, but they also had to make an extensive notebook containing engineering designs, auto cad drawings and build materials.

The idea for the project came from Konitisky’s team last year but they’d have to work out some kinks. Fixing those kinks required long days of work says, Peyton Myers.

“We’d split up into groups. We’d have two people working on the board fixing up the kinks while we had two people working on the notebook.”

After a while of working, they’d switch partners. This allowed them to bond more and come up with different ideas for the boards and notebooks.

The board is filled with lots of essential pieces to make it work says, Chris Yahner.

“The marble would start here go down hit this wedge, activate the wheel and axle system. which would then knock a marble off of this pulley.”

Eventually, the last marble trickles down, hitting the balloon and popping it. Braden Moriconi says the hardest part was the boards.

“Just make sure it works because our notebook was really good so we didn’t have to focus on that as much, just making sure the whole project actually worked.”

TSA Advisor, Matt Kline, says the team had to make sacrifices and put countless hours into the project.

“I always joked because it was a nice sunny day in April, I was outside enjoying the nice weather Chris texts me, calls me on the phone and says we have a question about this particular thing.”

They say the result was worth it.

Northern Cambria’s TSA program has only been around for three years, but they still have a tradition of success.

“We’ve had three state champions, two national champions and we’ve had three national placements so even though we’re a young chapter here, we’ve already shown that we can do incredible things when we put forth the effort,” says Kline.

