Northern Blair Backpack Program delivers food to local kids during school closures

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Northern Blair Backpack Program is a non-profit organization that provides bags of food for kids in need, which serves the Bellwood and Tyrone school districts.

With the closure of schools due to coronavirus concerns, the program made several deliveries on Tuesday to those in need.

“We decided to distribute boxes of food so we could have a larger quantity of food available to the families in need, so we had them sign up on our website NorthernBlairBackpacks.org, where they could sign up to receive a box of food and we delivered it to the homes or made it available to pick up,” Jendy Maines, the co-director of the Northern Blair Backpack Program said.

The backpack program delivered 56 boxes of food. Additionally, families went to pick up boxes from Hillside Church’s Gym, where the program is operating at.

Local companies like Delgrosso’s, Hometown Market, and Mason-Dixon Insurance company help contribute to the program.

“Delgrosso’s donated 100 jars of sauce, which is a fantastic donation, and also boxes that we were able to use, Mason-Dixon insurance company, some of their staff had donated cereal boxes. a significant amount of cereal, Hometown Market donated to us as well,” Jendy added.

Included in the boxes were fruits, vegetables, boxes of cereal, pancake mix, mac and cheese among other snacks.

Jendy says the goal is to provide the kids with proper nutrition they during these school closures.

“While they’re at school they have the free breakfast, free lunches available to them, currently that is not available, now I know that program is in the works to try and make that available during this time off as well, so we’re just trying to fill that gap to provide the nutrition that the children need in this time.”

The Northern Blair Backpack Program hopes to team with the school district programs on a weekly basis to provide breakfast/lunch for students.

To find out information about the program. visit their website.