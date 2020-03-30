Non-profit SaverLife offering free money to Johnstown residents

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The non-profit SaverLife is offering free money to Johnstown residents, and all you have to do is sign up.

“The reality is that a lot of people struggle financially in this country. Over 40% of us couldn’t cover a $400 emergency and over 50% of us are living paycheck to paycheck,” says Leigh Phillips, President and C.E.O. of SaverLife.

That’s why the non-profit partnered with Intuit and its partner Concentrix to help the Greater Johnstown area start saving money.

In January, they started a campaign to see who could save the most money.

“You do connect your savings account to our platform. We have a secure online platform that connects to thousands of different bank and credit union accounts across the country. So people sign up and connect the platform and then when we see you making savings deposits, that’s when we qualify you to win,” says Phillips.

When you sign up, you get $5 free, and since January, more than 2,000 residents have taken the initiative.

“We really see this kind of a no-lose situation, you save and you gain your own money and you may win a little prize from us to help out right now with finances,” says Phillips.

SaverLife will be matching the community’s savings up to $15,000 and that money will go directly to the Cambria County Public Library.

That contest goes until May 31, but it’s not the only contest they have for the community.

“Go to saverlife.org/johnstown..then you can upload a photo of something that motivates you to save and then also add a few sentences, nothing big no big essay just a few sentences of what saving means to you particularly at this time,” says Phillips.

The grand prize is $5,000 with two other prizes worth $2,500.

“If you can’t save right now you’ll still get access to helpful resources, helpful financial information, connection to your community to think and talk about saving,” says Phillips.

More information about SaverLife and the rules can be found on their website by clicking here.