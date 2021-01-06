Nittany Eye Associates give generous donation to State College FoodBank, inspired by act of kindness

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local business was inspired to donate to the State College FoodBank after an act of kindness from one of their patients.

Nittany eye associates optician bob ames was offered a tip for his service, but told the patient to donate the money to a good cause, sparking a snowball affect.

“I [told him] you know what, ‘Why don’t you put that love elsewhere, give that to somebody else who might need it’ and I guess he is pretty involved with the FoodBank,” said Bob Ames, Optician at Nittany Eye Associates.

“What was cool was when I denied it, he ended up taking that $40 and turned it into $100.”

When other employees found out about this, they decided to donate money of their own towards the State College Food Bank.

Rachel Loges, marketing supervisor for the company, says it got to a point where she started collecting the money, over a two day span.

“Nittany Eye decided to double whatever was raised, which is awesome, it was a huge message to give,” said Rachel Loges, Marketing Director for Nittany Eye Associates.

“I didn’t expect it, and to double that, with Nittany Eye, was a great experience.”

The donations from the company lead to 650 families in Centre County being directly assisted by the FoodBank and over 5,000 families who were indirectly affected as well.

The FoodBank says they’re grateful for the generosity of Nittany Eye Associates.

“It’s so humbling to see community members hearing our call and wanting to help us, and recognizing that there is a need here in Centre County and even in State College, for food insecurity in that people need help right now,” added Allayn Beck, Executive Director, State College Foodbank.

Rachel and Bob say they were happy to give back to the community that has helped them during this pandemic.

“Putting that money forward to help that person and seeing the impact that we have, and just supporting a community that has supported us for many years is touching,” Rachel continued.

“This is the kind of perspective we need moving forward into the new year,” Bob added.