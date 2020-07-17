New State College restaurant opens amid coronavirus pandemic, offers unique decor and food

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The building on the corner of Allen street and East Beaver Avenue has sat empty for quite some time.

But now, a new business has taken over the space.

“We wanted something a little bit more fresh, a little bit more vibrant,” said Tim Riefel, co-partner of Central Reservation

Central Reservation will officially open their doors to the public this evening, after beginning construction on the building over a year ago.

The restaurant and bar is connected to Local Whiskey, and co-partner Tim Riefel says they hope to target a more diverse crowd of people.

“We felt that is was the right time to offer something a little bit more diverse, rather than simply just a lot of whiskey, and classic cocktails, we wanted to expand into more of like a tiki theme,” Riefel said.

The menu will include a variety seafood options that are locally sourced, vegetarian options and plays on sandwiches.

Riefel adds the space is looking to give a positive ambiance for those who enter.

“The general theme here is love…and I think given the situation and circumstance that everybody is in right now and what we’re dealing with, is refreshing,” Riefel continued.

The restaurant will be selling alcohol only to customers who buy food, per governor wolf’s orders.

For now, the restaurant will be a reservation only establishment.

“For anyone interested in making a reservation, they can do so through our Central Reservation Instagram, they can just direct message us,” Riefel added.

“We’re looking at doing a two hour block starting at four up to ten o’clock.”

Riefel says there were doubts if they were going to open, but the community’s support helped them keep pushing to open.

“People knew we were going to open, and at a certain point, it was questionable, whether or not we wanted to continue to move forward, or what we were going to do, but the overwhelming support from the community really helped move it along.”