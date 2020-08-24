New restaurant and grocery story aims to give people a second chance in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — A new grocery store and restaurant is coming to the Moxham area in Johnstown in attempts to build bridges between workers/volunteers and future employers.

“As I started dealing with some of the children in the area I noticed that they had certain abilities, very sharp kids, but the problem was they lacked the social etiquettes necessary to sell themselves. To sit down in front of a potential employer, a recruiter, or HR…they wouldn’t be able to properly sell themselves,” said Derrick Johnso, Co-owner of the Social Butterfly.

He says the best way to fix that is through the hospitality industry.

“Through the hospitality industry you have to, it’s about the customer. It’s about smiling all of the time even when a customer is disgruntled and unhappy, it’s about finding ways to appease them. If you want to find the best way to develop social etiquettes, work in the hospitality field,” said Johnson.

“Because at the end of the day, as times goes on, these children will eventually become adults and they are the future leaders of the city, the future leaders of industry and we want to make sure they have everything that is necessary that can equip them for success.”

His new business is not just for kids, but also those needing a second chance.

“Originally born and raised in Philadelphia, I was not one of the people who was able to escape Philadelphia without having interaction with the law. So I’ve walked in the path of a lot of returning citizens and are there obstacles, sure there are but the obstacles aren’t there to keep you out of the game. These obstacles should help you develop more and creative ways to be able to say, yes I do have a blemish, but I am the perfect candidate for this position,” said Johnson.

“We’re using it not only as a platform to train, but also to demonstrate to a potential employer that whatever you may see in regard to a background check doesn’t reflect who this person is now.”

He says a person’s mistake isn’t what defines them, it’s what they do after the mistake that does. He hopes by giving those people a second chance, it’ll help shape their future.

“We don’t want anyone to hide in front of their blemish, the best thing to do is get in front of it. Hey I’ve had some trouble with the law this is where I was, but this is who I am now.

Donations can be made through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies website by clicking here.

If you’re interested in learning more about the business, Johnson says you can give them a call at 814-242-1195.