New public work-space promoting creative thought

BELLEFONTE, Pa, (WTAJ) — A new business has opened in Bellefonte with the intent to promote local entrepreneurship.

Studio 1795 in Downtown Bellefonte is offering space for all kinds of collaborative work.

“By day, basically from the hours of 7 am to 4 pm, freelancers, remote workers, new entrepreneurs, they can come in here and co-work with us for the day, then on the evenings, we’re going to be hosting workshops, and people can also rent out our space for private events on the weekend as well.” Ellen Matis, Owner, Studio 1795

The goal is to bring in young professionals and give them an area to develop their ideas and creative thinking.

“We just wanted to create a space that was a really beautiful, natural light, inspiring for those creative entrepreneurs.”

And so far, the reviews from local entrepreneurs have been positive.

“It’s a really cool space, just to begin with, all these historical buildings are pretty cool, it’s kind of striking when you walk in, that was the first thing that kinda hit me, like “man, this looks pretty hip in here.” Trevor Calabro, User Experience Researcher

“It’s nice to be able to come to a space like this, that has a lot of amenities, like there’s a refrigerator here, an oven, you can come, you can bring your lunch, you can cook lunch, there’s coffee, i mean there’s a full service kitchen which is really cool.” Gina Thompson, Main Street Manager, Downtown Bellefonte inc.

While Studio 1795’s main objective is to reach young professionals, the company says that anyone is open to come work in this space.

“Pretty much anyone can co-work with us, we had an open co-working event today and we had everything from a realtor stop by to two people who work in the tourism industry, if you have a laptop, and can move your office around, you can come here.”

For co-workers of all levels, Studio 1795 offers drop-in, biweekly and Monday-Friday membership levels, for $10, $65 and $145 a month.