New dance studio opens in Ebensburg

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — A new dance studio has opened up in Ebensburg and is enrolling classes.

Impulse Dance Studio opened earlier this month and offers various types of classes.

Some of those classes include tap, baton, jazz, hip-hop and many more.

Jan Davis, director for the studio, says her studio is unique in the number of classes they offer and encourages people to come out.

“Just come and try it for free. We’re not going to charge you to come and give it a try. If you like it, great. If you don’t, that’s ok too. We’re here to just have fun.”

More information about classes can be found by calling 814-241-6699.