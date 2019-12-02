New art studio opens in Westmont

WESTMONT, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — A new business in Johnstown officially opened their doors over the weekend, just in time for Small Business Saturday.

Studio U on the Square held its grand opening this past Saturday in Westmont and offers a variety of things for people to do.

“From painting to craft classes, things you’d find on Pinterest which is very popular right now…we’ve also started a writers group,” says owner Denise Urban.

Urban says it’s also a unique spot to hold birthday parties for kids.

“They could come here, do a painting of their choice, you could bring food and presents and you can do it all at once in one spot.”

Urban is a Johnstown native who spent the last 15 years in Green Castle, Pennsylvania until she and her husband decided to retire and move back…but she didn’t stay retired for too long.

“When I moved back, I promised my husband I would never open another business but here I am a year later. It’s just part of me, I love sharing what I love with other people.”

She says Studio U is a place with something for everyone, regardless of their artistic talent.

“You don’t have to be artistic to do our projects, we will work with you. If you try something and you’re not crazy about it, we’ll offer everything.”

Studio U is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

More information can be found on their facebook page by clicking here.