National Park Service introduces virtual tours as parks remain closed

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The National Park Service of Western Pennsylvania is introducing a new video series through Facebook.

“This series is going to allow the opportunity for people even though we’re social distancing and we’re following C.D.C. guidelines, that we’re allowing them the opportunity to see some of the things that they wouldn’t normally see on a visit to our national parks,” says Katherine Cordek, Public Information Officer for the National Park Service.

Each weekday at 1 p.m., the park service will go live from one of the five parks.

“It’s a great way since the parks are closed for our followers on Facebook to be able to interact with different members of the park staff and learn about each park,” says Elizabeth Shope, Public Information Officer for the National Park Service.

Those parks include Flight 93 National Memorial, The Johnstown Flood National Memorial, Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site and the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site.

The parks also have another way to explore…through their audio tours.

“You can call in from anywhere and it will go through a list of prompts and you can choose what room in the Lemon House you’d like to learn about. A ranger will give a minute or two audio descriptions of the rooms. Even though you’re not able to enter the Lemon House right now, you can still learn about the different rooms inside of the Tavern and different places throughout all five parks,” says Shope.

Cordek says it’s important to learn about the history in this area.

“They tell the American story. Here in our backyard in Southwestern Pennsylvania, we have five very very important treasures in our history and if you’ve never been to them, I challenge you come out once the parks do open.”

The schedule for their Facebook lives can be found below…

Wednesday: Fort Necessity National Battlefield

Thursday: Friendship Hill National Historic Site

Friday: Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site

Monday: Flight 93 National Memorial

Tuesday: Johnstown Flood National Memorial