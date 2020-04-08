Mystic Moonlight Yoga is introducing a new way for their students to stay connected

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ PLUS) — Like many businesses, Mystic Moonlight Yoga has been faced with either closing or adjusting how they operate because of COVID-19. That’s why the yoga studio started making weekly videos available online.

The videos are available for renting or free with a monthly subscription on Vimeo.

“The whole purpose is to stay connected with our students and bring classes to them from the teachers that they know and feel comfortable with, rather than just Youtubing videos with some random instructor,” says Alex Howlett, Owner of Mystic Moonlight Yoga.

She says it’s been challenging.

“It’s not the same teaching to a camera as it is to teaching to live students. The biggest appeal to going to a studio versus taking online classes is the sense of community you get and I feel like we’re missing a lot of that right now. It’s easier to get teacher feedback when you’re there in person where the teacher can see kind of the way your body is moving and if you’re moving safely.”

But in a way…worth it.

“I love the way modern technology is working now that at least we actually have options instead of just ok we can’t get in the studio so, now we’re at a standstill. I heard from one student who said she actually prefers this model because she is a bit more introverted and she prefers the option of taking classes from home where she doesn’t feel like anyone else is watching her.”

Unlike a normal yoga class, she says you now have access 24/7 to their lessons.

“If you’re up at 3 a.m. and decide you want to work out and do some yoga if you’re a night person or a morning person, it doesn’t matter, we’re there on demand….right in your home, on your television, your phone or your computer.”

A subscription costs $15 a month or you can rent videos individually for three days.

More information can be found on their Facebook page by clicking here.

A link to their Vimeo page where you can find lessons can be found by clicking here.