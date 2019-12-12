Mount Nittany Health, Salvation Army partner to spread joy during the Holiday Season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health and the Salvation Army have partnered together on a special initiative to bring some joy to the community.

Every year, the Salvation Army puts up several angel trees, allowing parents to submit wish-lists for their children and family. In turn, the local community can claim the item on the tree to buy for that family.

This is the first year Mount Nittany Health has participated in the initiative.

Tiffany Cabbibo, the Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services with Mount Nittany Health, says the items listed on the Angel Tree in the medical center were claimed quickly.

“75 tags went off of those trees like hot cakes and we have been collecting toys for more than 20 children, food sponsored holidays meals for multiple families, so that’s been a really great addition to what our staff has already been doing throughout the years.” Tiffany Cabibbo, Executive VP of Patient Care Services, Mount Nittany Health

If you are looking to donate for the cause, Angel Trees are located in the main lobby of the Nittany Medical Center, as well as both Walmart locations in State College.