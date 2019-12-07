Members of the community honor a fallen state trooper in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lamp post and sign were dedicated to former Huntingdon County State Trooper Landon E. Weaver.

Weaver was killed in action after responding to a protection from abuse call.

He was a Martinsburg resident and his father Eric says Landon wanted to be a state trooper for some time.

“Landon knew at 16 he wanted to be a state trooper so he knew he had to walk a straight line.”

Weaver says Landon did just that.

“The trooper did a background check and came to us saying he was one of the easiest ones he’s done in his whole career.”

He says that’s just the type of person Weaver was.

“Just did everything the right way and that’s why it’s hard to swallow,” says his father.

Martinsburg Mayor, Richard Brantner says this is only the start for dedications to Landon.

“Eventually we want to create and build a pavilion up in Morrison’s Cove Memorial Park which will be a large endeavor.”

He says we owe it to him for paying the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s a matter of not only to remember Trooper Weaver, but it’s also to show the family that we care, that we remember and that we will never forget.”

Weaver was only 23 when he passed away on December 30 of 2016, but he will never be forgotten.