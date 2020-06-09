Martinsburg officer injured; Mayor asks for community support

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The mayor of Martinsburg is asking citizens of the community to send their prayers, and possibly even a “get well” card, to a police officer who was injured in a motorcycle accident last month.

Officer Logan Tornatore, of the Martinsburg Police Department, was hurt badly after getting into a motorcycle crash in Fulton County on May 26.

Although he is doing better now and expected to make a full recovery, he is unable to work until his injuries are healed.

According to the Chief of Police Kelly Hoover, Tornatore is eager to get back into work and believed some support from the community would help to lift his spirits.

“He is a good officer, a good people person, [and] he gets alone with people in the community,” said Hoover, “He is very well liked.”

If you would like to send a “get well” card, address it to Officer Tornature at the Martinsburg Police Department, at 109 South Mulberry Street, Martinsburg, Pa. 16662.