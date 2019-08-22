Party house owner accused of sex crimes

CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 32 year old man has been arrested and charged with multiple charges involving the corruption, sexual assault and rape of minors.

Witnesses say that Brian Schreck is a familiar face to young girls in the area and its not uncommon to see them getting drunk and high at his house during parties–which is where the trouble started.

The two victims that allege sexual assault and rape say that Schreck gave them drugs and alcohol before taking advantage of them.

Both victims were under age 16.