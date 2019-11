DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — As part of our monthly series in partnership with Berger and Green and Alto Markets in Altoona, we surprised the Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation for making a difference in the community.

The foundation was created in honor of Chad Edmundson, a man who gave his life in Iraq on May 27, 2009, during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The organization helps give back to area veterans in need.