Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Shooting at Oakhurst Homes in Johnstown
Top Stories
Protection of asylum seekers part of Democratic Women Caucus agenda
Report: Migrants at Matamoros tent camp could be rounded up, sent to stadium miles from int’l bridge
Gunman went to class after shooting 1 near California school
Cy Young winners, 1st-rounders fill World Series rotations
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Nittany Nation Update: October 22, 2019
Top Stories
Cy Young winners, 1st-rounders fill World Series rotations
Antonio Shelton impressing coaching staff with play on field, willingness to speak his mind
Coach Franklin on offensive lulls: “We don’t stop being aggressive with our play-calling”
Coach Franklin believes Micah Parsons is “nowhere near” ceiling as a player
Video
WTAJ Plus
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Eats
81Fur
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
What is the best rainy day activity?
Top Stories
CVS testing prescription drone deliveries
Top Stories
Dennis Quaid gets engaged to 26-year-old
Help Hunter find a furrever home
Give your pup a treat! It’s National Make a Dog’s Day
Tilted Tower with Jordan & Rebecca
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Making it Matter
Making it Matter: Julie Boyer
Don't Miss
Ultimate Football Fan Photo Contest
City Beverage Six Pack Steeler Ticket Giveaway
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus