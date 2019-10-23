MATAMOROS, Mexico (Border Report) — An estimated 1,600 migrants living at a tent encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, could be rounded up and forced to live at a stadium miles away from the border, according to a newspaper report and several volunteer organizations.

Rumors that the round-up could occur on Monday, Oct. 28, spread through the outdoor tent encampment after the Mexican newspaper El Bravo, which covers Matamoros and the rest of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, published an article on Friday laying out plans for the removal of the migrants from the base of the Gateway International Bridge across from Brownsville, Texas. According to the Spanish-language newspaper, Monday will "begin a final and total eviction of the migrants." The eviction could take three days, and the migrants are to be moved to the Centro de Convenciones Mundo Nuevo stadium about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of the bridge, the article says.