Most people have heard about Fallingwater which is located in southwestern PA. If you need to refresh about this place, click here. While this home seems to be unique, and some aspects are, the idea was not original. That idea came from a building along Route 6 in Port Allegany.

Lynn Hall is an extremely unique building tucked into the hillside on the south side of the road, but as it catches your eye the first thought likely would be “Wow! That’s an interesting building. Reminds me of Fallingwater”. The truth is it was the other way around, this building was opened for business in 1935, a year before Frank Lloyd Wright designed Fallingwater.

The building was built by Water Hall in for the purpose of being an office for this home builder, his architect son, Raymond, and a restaurant. The name of the building is speculated to come from Walter’s mother, Lynn.

Walter’s family settled into northern Pennsylvania to take advantage of the region’s timber and started off with a multi-generation lumber business. Walter and his brother, Howard, grew up in the family business, but also became designers and home builders. Together they built some forty homes in the Port Allegany area.

When Wright started to design Fallingwater for Edgar Kaufmann of Pittsburgh he had a tough time finding the right contractor to do the actual building. According to some accounts, Kauffman’s son saw Lynn hall and told Write that the building was similar in design to what they were trying. That led to Wright to reach out and higher Hall as the builder. Hall took a lot of technique he used in Lynn hall to the construction of falling water. For complete information on the history of this building, click here.

Sadly, after the passing of Walters son Raymond, the building fell into disrepair. Gary and Sue DeVore bought the building in 2013 year in hopes of restoring the building to it’s first. New owners continued the renovation in 2016, enlisting students from Cornell University to help. Pre-Covid, the facility was open for tours to view the renovation progress. For more details, you can go to this website.