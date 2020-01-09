Loss of two members from local fire company leaves lasting impact

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — During the Holiday season, the Logan Fire Company in Bellefonte lost two long time members within days of each other.

On December 24th, volunteer firefighter James Douglas McDonald, also known as “Dougie”, passed away at just 56 years old. James had been a member of the fire company since 1993.

Just two days later, the fire company also lost volunteer firefighter Patricia DeHaas, another historic member. DeHaas became the first woman to join the fire company in 1979, which was recognized by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 1984.

As the years went on, and both of their bodies slowed down, Pat and Dougie became the heads of committees, including the Banquet Committee and the Fundraising Committee. Their impact beyond firefighting is something the Logan Fire Company will always remember.

“I would always ask Douglas to do our prayers, the opening prayer and closing prayer, and he would have the right words to say with the right moment about something that may have happened that month and he would tie in it…he could always put a smile on your face.” Charles Salvanish, Captain, Logan Fire Company

“Patricia has passion here at the Logan’s just like Doug did, passion, the commitment to serve, love for the Logan’s, love for the community.” Paul Kline, President, Logan Fire Company

The fire company also says their lasting impact is to show that there is much more to being apart of a Fire Company than firefighting. They believe Dougie and Pat are great examples to point to.