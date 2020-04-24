Local youth Olympian trains in unique way during COVID-19 pandemic

PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — “It was so surreal, I never thought I’d ever get to this point,” said Jenna Riccomini of Port Matilda.

16-year old Jenna Riccomini of Port Matilda took skiing to new heights in January, when she competed for Team USA in the Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland.

It was an opportunity Jenna says she is thankful for.

“That was a pretty big deal, because that would have been only my second international competition, which I hadn’t done one before then, I had done one before then in New Zealand last summer but I hadn’t had much experience before that,” said Jenna.

Jenna would finish eighth in the women’s freestyle skiing slope-style competition.

The Port Matilda native typically spends the majority of her year living and training in Colorado.

But now, with things put on pause by the coronavirus pandemic, Jenna decided to go home and be with her family.

And for Jenna, training never stops, even if it’s in her own backyard.

“I’ve been running a lot, mountain biking, we have a backyard ski setup that I am able to hit, which is very beneficial because I can work on my rails tricks and get those really really dialed in,” Jenna added.

“Its a huge deal to have that.”

Jenna adds that having to train from home has been a challenge, especially with no snow or a coach to guide her.

“It’s definitely training me to learn how to land a little better, because landing on plastic lattice and the stuff I’ve been trying to land on it’s much more slick and harder to hold your edge then snow,” Jenna explained.

“I don’t have anybody to jig with, so it gets frustrating sometimes not having someone there to talk about my tricks with.”

But now, with Jenna being home, she has an opportunity to catch up on her school work, and enjoy the time she gets to spend with her family.”

“It’s definitely really nice being able to spend time with them because obviously I can’t do much of that when I’m in Colorado, training and everything so that’s been really nice,” said the Port Matilda skier.

And whether she is in Port Matilda or Colorado, the sky is the limit for Jenna, as she continues her journey in skiing.