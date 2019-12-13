Local woman creates Christmas Village, includes DuBois, Brookville, and more

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois native Scheldean Jose does something special in her home every year during the Holidays

Since 2004, Scheldean has put up a Christmas Village, showcasing local cities such as DuBois and Brookville, as well as other cities such as Gettysburg and Lancaster.

Scheldean typically puts the display up before November 18th every year, and it takes her five days and countless tedious hours to set it up exactly how she wants it.

The display sits on six tables and seven crates. Scheldean says she has friends from Elk County, Hazen, and other surrounding areas come to see her work. Scheldean says has a sense of pride in her work when she watches other people react to her village.