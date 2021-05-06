Local trail project’s next phase to add mountain bike skills park to Centre County

BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local trail is beginning the next phase of a project that will provide a space for the community to enjoy mountain biking.

Harvest Fields Community Trail in Boalsburg has launched plans to construct a mountain bike skills park.

“An all-inclusive, one stop destination where you can come simply have fun and develop the skill set that’s necessary to really enjoy mountain biking anywhere,” said Josh Stapleton, a member of the Harvest Fields Community Trails Project.

Phase I of the project was completed back in October, when Harvest Fields Trails officially opened.

It took $250,000 in funds by community support to get this far, Stapleton says.

“We had about 30 different, what we call ‘leading supporters” those were gifts of $2,500 and above.”

And Harvest Fields is asking for the community’s help in donations towards the next phase, the mountain bike skills park.

The community can help contribute to the cost of phase II through their launched 1×12 program, and receive gear from Nittany Mountain Biking Association.

“It is essentially one $30 gift a month for 12 months, for less than a dollar a day, you can get some really sweet swag from our program sponsors and ultimately add a great asset to our community,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton adds the project is about 90 percent through the design phase and hope to begin the project by the spring of 2022.