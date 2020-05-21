Local teen cancer survivor, family chronicling story of triumph in a book

PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over eight years ago, Emily Whitehead of Philipsburg nearly died from Leukemia.

She was the first child in the world to be treated with a radical kind of gene therapy. The treatment nearly killed her, and the program, but because she survived, 95 hospitals in 11 countries are now using it.

Now, her family is chronicling their story, in a book.

“I’ve gotten many messages, even as soon as she got out of the hospital, saying you guys should write a book about your story and talk about more than just science and let us know about the prayers and positive thoughts and everything people did to help you,” Thomas Whitehead, Emily’s father, said.

“We’re just really excited now to let people know the rest of the story that hasn’t been told.”

The book cover shows Emily on a swing set, built by her father Tom, who tells me the original book cover did not include Emily’s face, and was instead a stock photo.

He stressed the importance of showing emily healthy and happy on the cover.

“When we shared them with some family, that’s a nice picture and all but that’s not Emily, so we got back to Hachette Publishing, who is partnering with us on this book and asked them to take a look at some our pictures and got back right away and said this was the perfect on here,” Thomas continued.

Pre-sales on the book began May 14th, and the next day, the Whitehead’s woke up to find the book was the number one selling children’s health book on Amazon.

Emily hopes her story gives hope and inspiration to others battling Leukemia.

“I want to know if more families can get the treatment and help families who may be in a hard time right now, especially because of the pandemic, so I’m hoping our story can affect people in some way and try to improve such a negative situation,” Emily added.

The book’s official release is set for October 6, 2020, and those who buy the book in the pre-sale will get a book signed by the family.

To buy the book as a pre-sale, click here.