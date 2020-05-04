Local startup website launched for young professionals

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — For two and a half years David Hite has been creating Networkly.io, a social media platform geared towards young professionals looking to share their personality with their network.

During the 16 years Hite worked as a job recruiter, he saw that job boards were focused on resumes while employers sought out more details of an individual.

“A lot of employers, if they want to hire you now-a-days, they’re going to look at your Facebook page. They’re going to take a look at your Instagram page,” said Hite.

While websites like LinkedIn include links to social platforms, Hite noticed they lack the details that allow a user to customize their profile and make it more personal, such as whether or not that person is willing to relocate, salary expectations and if he or she is currently employed.

Which is why Hite says Networkly is unique and necessary for young professionals and employers who are looking to express themselves, as well as share their work experience.

Launched last week with the help of the local startup development service “Launchbox,” Hite says the platform is in its beginning stages.

He says that while it is starting as a local website he hopes it will one day gain traction outside of Central Pennsylvania.