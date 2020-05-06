Local salon gives reaction to others opening up against Gov. orders

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — TJ’s Family Haircare in State College has been open for 11 years.

With the shut down of non-essential businesses, including salons, co-owner Toni Campbell says her shop has been struggling.

“Having to lay-off everybody and putting them on unemployment is very new to all of us, especially in the hair industry, we’re usually never without work,” Campbell said.

This comes after “Tame Your Mane” decided to re-open their doors on Monday, despite Governor Wolf’s orders.

Campbell says she understands why they re-opened their doors, but adds that it’s unfair to the salons following protocol.

“It’s very hard, we have clients, I have clients that I have done for over 30 years and have reached out to us about all of this, it’s not right,” Campbell added.

“Either they’re going to let us open, or not.”

Co-owners Toni and Jen expected to re-open with Centre County moving to the yellow phase late last week.

And despite the governor’s decision to not allow salons to re-open in the phase, Toni and Jen come into the shop two to three times a week to sanitize and prepare for when they’re allowed to work again.

“We put up plastic dividers, we have spray disinfectants, we have bins for dirty capes, clean capes,” Campbell explained.

“We’re going to keep the doors locked, let one client in per stylist at a time, all of our stations are eight and a half feet apart, so we have the social distancing we need.”