Local residents weigh in on $750 Mega Million jackpot

(WTAJ) — After no one won the Mega Millions Jackpot on Tuesday night, it now sits as the second largest making it the second highest jackpot in the lottery game’s history. The jackpot currently sits at $750 million.

The next chance for a lucky winner to score the prize is on Friday.

So, what would you do if you won the jackpot? Would you buy a house, a car, invest in it? Pay off student loans, or whatever other bills you may have?

WTAJ hit the streets of State College to find out what people would spend the money, their thoughts on the how big the jackpot has gotten and more.

See the video above for what some of their answers were.