Local pre-school holds drive thru parade, allows students to see teachers before summer begins

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — “There was no better way to have a culmination then to have them drive through to say goodbye to us one last time.”

Our Lady of Victory teachers organized a drive thru parade, to allow students to see their teachers one last time before the summer.

An idea Director Dawn Lorenz says was developed one morning by a staff member.

“One of our teachers had this really neat idea, ‘Lets just do a quick drive thru in our parking lot, we can socially distance, and we can still be there for our families and to show folks we can totally still support each other through this time,” Lorenz said.

Teachers lined up along each side, shaking tambourines, dancing, and wishing the children a happy summer.

Pre-School teacher Kristina Poust says to see the pure joy on their faces was worth it.

“It was joy, every single day in one of our classrooms, so to put all of that aside, for them to see us in our masks and to know that that’s okay and that’s normal, that we can rise above any sadness that is our there, shows that we can still find joy,” Poust added.

And Dawns adds they will always be there for the children and their families.

“Whether we’re in person or through a computer screen, or miles away, we still love them and God still loves them.”