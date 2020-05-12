Local pizza shops donate over 100 pizzas to VA Medical Center

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Little Ceasars, Domino’s and Best Way Pizza of Altoona donated about 100 pizzas Monday to the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center.

“This is just a representation of how the community supports the VA and the VA supports the community,” explained Shaun Shenk spokesman for the VA Medical Center.

Local store owners have been doing this throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, but not usually to this scale.

“Anything to do for people working on the front lines, keeping everybody safe, doing an excellent job here in Blair county” stated Terry Funchon- Best Way Owner – Altoona

While many employees at the VA Medical Center are able to work from home right now, there are more than 600 at the Altoona facility caring for veterans in the community.

The Chief of Stakeholder Relations at Van Zandt says their partnership with the community has grown over the last 2 years. Lately businesses have donated masks, face shields and a lot of food.

Funchon says that those companies like Best Way that have been able to stay open, have an obligation to pay it forward. “We are pretty fortunate. We have a drive-through window, carry-out going on. Delivery service so it’s working out well”