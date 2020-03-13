Local physician talks Coronavirus symptoms, testing, and misconceptions

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Coronavirus, otherwise known as Covid-19, is spreading quickly all over the United States and world.

However, there have been some misconceptions about the virus, including what symptoms to expect.

Dr. Levi DeLozier, a local physician who has been following the virus closely, says some of the symptoms include fever, dry cough, fatigue or malaise, and shortness of breath.

“The median time of symptom appearing, from the time the patient was initially infected is a little over five days, the average time of symptom presentation from infection is about four days. About 97 percent of people, so the vast majority, will be fully symptomatic and feel ill in some way, shape or form after 11 days,” says DeLozier.

Dr. DeLozier says the number of cases of people having the virus is much lower than what is in circulation because people either don’t know they have the symptoms or the lack of tests available in the state.

“The state of Pennsylvania has daily access of about 125 tests, we are hoping by next week, and there’s good evidence that this will happen, some of the lab companies like LabCorp and Quest have a number of tests being developed, there’s also tests developed abroad, to test more people more quickly, so we’re thinking by next week, hopefully, not only here in the area but nationwide, there will be a lot more test availability,” stated DeLozier.

If you feel you are experiencing symptoms, Dr. DeLozier says to isolate yourself and to call your doctor.

“Whether it be your on-call doctor or somebody’s who’s covering for them, and they can direct you and point you in the right direction as far as that goes, as testing becomes more available I think you’ll hear publicly where people can go, and there are efforts in place to set up testing centers that are isolated from other medical facilities.”

As a reminder, to ensure you are taking preventative measures, Dr. DeLozier says to:

“Stay away from large public gatherings, wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, while coughing or sneezing, try to do it in your arm and wash your hands afterward, and more importantly, stay isolated if you’re sick.”