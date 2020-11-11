Local photographer offers free photo opportunity for Veterans

CLEARVILLE, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local photographer is offering free pictures for Veterans on Veterans Day where they can also get a free meal.

“We owe the men and women of our services a great debt, that as a country, we can never really repay,” said Scott Stover, Owner of Stover Photography.

“For a lot of these guys, this may have been the first professional photo that they’ve had taken since they got out of bootcamp, or maybe since their wedding 30 or 40 years ago.”

Scott’s roots in photography stemmed from his grandfather capturing moments during World War II.

He says it’s the military background in his family that made the decision to do a Veterans photo-shoot, easy.

“Those men and women that have gone to combat, that’s a different level, it’s a level that those of us that have never been to combat, we can’t understand it,” Stover added.

“To honor these men and women? That’s an honor for me.”

Throughout the day, Scott will be set up in the back room of Mike’s Place in Clearville, snapping away, to tell each Veteran’s story, with a photograph.

He also recommends veterans that come in, to wear something that represents the military branch they served in.

“This was a way to work with the local business here, Mike’s, and the Veterans’ can come eat for free today, and I figured well, I’ll set up my camera here in the backroom and we’ll take portraits and we’ll take care of our Veterans and do something nice for them,” Stover continued.