Local pharmacy graduate honored by parents with special billboard

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Alexis Lohr has been studying pharmacy at the University of Duquesne for the last six years. Like so many other students, her last year in college came to a screeching halt.

“I wasn’t able to interact with patients, discuss with them if they had any over the counter questions, call physicians offices, interact with various nurse practitioners…nothing like that. Some people were like I spent $200,000 on this degree, I don’t want to walk across a virtual stage or have just a PowerPoint,” says Dr. Alexis Lohr.

“I still had virtual graduation, I had the most important people by my side throughout it and so much love and support from other family members and my friends throughout it all. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

For her graduation, her parents wanted to do something special for her.

“As I was driving through Ferndale, I thought wow that would be cool if we took that banner and just made it into a billboard. I called around, contacted Lamar,” says her mom Anne.

“I was really taken back at first because I was like oh you have another surprise for me. She’s like we have to go for a car ride and I might make you close your eyes. I’m like oh mom I’ve lived here my whole life like any road you take me on, even with my eyes closed, I’ll know where we’re going,” says Alexis.

Her parents rented a billboard on Eisenhower Boulevard congratulating her.

“I see it and I’m just like oh my gosh, I absolutely loved it and I still do. I made everyone dress and was like since I don’t get formal graduation, I still want nice pictures with you guys,” says Lohr.

“It (COVID-19) ruined her ceremony. She wasn’t able to walk with her friends, have us see her do that, spend time with her and get pictures on campus…that’s something huge that she’ll be missing out of her life,” says her dad Doug.

“We wanted to do something special for her,” says her mom.

Alexis says she’s learned a lot through the pandemic.

“Really just opened up my eyes to what’s truly important in life and how to just change your perspective from something that may seem negative and bring you down…there’s always a flipside to it that you can try to make it out to be something better.”