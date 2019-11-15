Local nine year-old twirler heading to World Championships for Team USA

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nine year old Lincoln Abregg, from Bellefonte, is a kid who has fun in a unique way.

Lincoln is a twirler on the M Twirling Team based out of Bellefonte. He has been twirling for two and a half years now.

For Lincoln, it started off as something he and his friends could do together.

“Lincoln and a few of his friends thought it would be fun to try out, so we enrolled him in one of the classes, and gave it a try.” Megan Abregg, Mother

But two and a half years later, Lincoln is not only having fun, but making history in the process. Lincoln became the first twirler from Centre County to qualify for Team USA, with a chance to compete in the World Championships.

It was a moment Lincoln, and his mom, Megan, won’t forget.

“It lit me up. I cried when I got off the podium.” Lincoln Abregg, Twirler, Team USA

“As soon as I heard his name, it just a feeling that is hard to describe, I mean it sent shivers down my back and I started crying instantly and there’s my little boy up there on the podium holding this giant plaque and they handed him an American Flag.” Megan Abregg, Mother

Lincoln Abregg, pictured above with plaques and American Flag. (Courtesy of David Abregg).

Now, with World Championships taking place in April in the Netherlands, Lincoln’s family is raising money to send Lincoln to compete. They’re asking for the community’s help for donations to allow Lincoln to represent Centre County on a World Stage.

“We also started a gofundme account for people who want to donate that way, and obviously accepting donations from anybody, friends, family, the community, anybody that wants to show their support Lincoln and his endeavors with Team USA.” Megan Abregg, Mother

You can donate at the GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/road-to-world-twirling-champion.