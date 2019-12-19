Local Navy officer surprises daughter at Juniata Valley Elementary

ALEXANDRIA, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It has been seven months since Juniata Valley Elementary 1st grader Dahlia Jackson has seen her dad, Petty Officer First Class Taylor Jackson.

Petty Officer First Class Taylor Jackson has been serving on the USS American ship in Sasebo, Japan since August, and last saw his daughter in May. Petty Officer Jackson has been serving in the Navy for seven years.

Today, Petty Officer Jackson and his wife, Mira Jackson, coordinated a surprise at Juniata Valley Elementary School. After Dahlia and her class ate lunch, Petty Officer Jackson showed up to her room to surprise her and give her a Christmas present.

Dahlia had no idea her dad was coming home. Dahlia and her mom, Mira Jackson, have a few more days to spend with Petty Officer Jackson before he returns to his command on Christmas Day.