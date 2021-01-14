Local market hosting Winter Carnival, offering space for community to shop local

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local market owner is giving the community an opportunity to enjoy themselves and shop locally.

“People are starting to get Winter blues and tired of being cooped up,” said Corinna Anskis, Owner of Titan Market.

Titan Market is looking to provide an outlet for families and kids, by hosting a Winter Carnival this weekend.

The carnival will feature food, games and more from several local vendors.

“When we do these events like the Winter Carnival, we’ll have different games, like we have a fishing game, dime pitch, we try to do some of the older fashion games, we have a lollipop toss, a bean bag toss, we’ll have a craft table where they can make some crafts to take home,” Corinna continued.

Titan Market, located in Bellefonte, has been operating since October, with the goal of giving local farmers and businesses a place to sell their product, despite the pandemic.

A local vendor that sells smoked cheese says the market has helped expand their customer base.

“Being here at the market, you get to meet different people, see different items,” said Donna Miller, one of the Vendors for the Carnival.

“I just enjoy being able to get out the couple of days that we do get out and being able to be part of it.”

Corinna, owner of the Titan Market, says their goal for the carnival is to not only provide a space for the community to get out and have fun, but to encourage the community to shop locally as well.

“We just decided that this area — Centre County — needs an indoor year-round market, and out goal is to provide a venue that makes it easy for the community to come and shop with the local businesses and farmers all in one area,” Corinna added.

“We have the space; we want to be a gathering place for the folks in the community and families.”

Corinna also added the Carnival will follow social distancing and masking guidelines suggested by the CDC and Department of Health.

The carnival will begin on Friday, January 15, from 9 am – 4 pm. You can find more information on the Carnival by visiting the Titan Market Facebook page.