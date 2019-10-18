Local man digitizes 50 year-old football game between Bellefonte, Bald Eagle

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today marks the 50th year anniversary of a game played between Bellefonte and Bald Eagle. The final score was 14-6 in favor of Bellefonte, but that’s not the important part.

William Luther Jr. was a player on the Bellefonte football team during the 1969 season. His dad was the coach. The games were taped on old, 16 millimeter films, and with his dad being the head coach, films were in at their house.

William was talking to a friend over the summer and decided that they wanted to digitize the old film into HD, with the ability to preserve the game for other generations to see.

The film was sent off to Coraopolis, Pennsylvania to be transferred, and with the help of Bellefonte’s video production class that included Bellefonte’s star running back CJ Funk.

The class not only edited the now digitized game, but added in additional commentary and a scoreboard to modernize and bring the game to life.

Tonight, the game was shown at Robin Hood Brewing Company in front of former alumni, players, and anyone in the local community who wanted to watch. The game will be archived in the Centre County Library Museum.

The game will also be available on Bald Eagle Ambassadors’ YouTube channel.