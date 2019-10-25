Local kickboxing class raising money for breast cancer research, teaching self-defense

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lombard MMA, located in downtown State College, held their third annual Box 4 Boobs, which raises money for Breast Cancer Research.

Lombard MMA teamed up with Relay for Life and took five dollar donations that goes to the American Caner Society. However, donations were not required for the kick boxing classes today, which started at 12:10 today, with the last class starting at 7:10.

Brittney Wineland, Marketing Director of Lombard MMA, says the class not only is supporting for a great cause, but emphasizes the importance of self-defense.

“I believe not only women, but everybody should have some sort of self-defense, and in today’s world you never know what’s going to happen, and you always want to be prepared.” Brittney Wineland, Marketing Director, Lombard MMA

Lombard MMA also offers several other classes, including kickboxing for women, boxing, Muy Thai, and more. Wineland says she is hopeful other gyms in the area will participate in this event in the coming years.