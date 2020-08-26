Local hospital ensures cancer patients receive treatment during COVID-19 pandemic

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, healthcare workers at Mount Nittany Medical Center have been doing their best to continue to treat their patients with or without the virus.

And that includes their cancer patients, whose immune system may be compromised by COVID-19.

“We never stopped treatment, we never stopped caring for the patients, or anything like that, but part of the Mount Nittany Medical Center system, we quickly adapted to enact measures to safely protect patients and staff,” said Dr. Veeral Patel, a Radiation Oncology Physician for Mount Nittany.

Mount Nittany has been following the CDC and Department of Health guidelines, which include temperature checks, mandatory masking, and cleaning facilities multiple times a day.

Radiation Oncology, which Dr. Patel specializes in, uses radiation beams to attack the area of the body that has cancerous cells in them.

Patel says they have utilized telemedicine as a form of consultation for patients, but ultimately need to see their patients in person to properly treat them.

“When it comes to radiation therapy, we need our patients to come into clinic to deliver treatment that is necessary for them,” Dr. Patel adds.

“This is still probably one of the safest places you can come to, we are all health-care professionals here following the Department of Health and CDC guidelines to make sure we protect our patients.”

And the Mount Nittany physician adds that regardless of their patients’ COVID-19 status, they will treat them, but have specific guidelines in place to keep everyone safe.

“Typically, we might schedule them at a certain time of the day, usually the end of the day, we might especially clean all the equipment down after we’re done with that patient as well too,” said Dr. Patel.

“If we have a patient that comes in with COVID-19, we’re ready to take care of that patient.”