Local Habitat for Humanity chapter helps homeowner as part of Women Build 2020 initiative

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week is International Women’s Week.

To commemorate, Woman’s Build, which is a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s all across the country, is inviting women to volunteer at build sites.

The Greater Centre County Habitat for Humanity chapter was out in Bellefonte today helping a new homeowner in the process of building their home.

“Our ladies today are actually painting our house with our homeowner, so those projects will be everything across the board, from cutting, sawing, putting roofs on, putting siding, but our ladies are painting today because that’s where we are with the project,” Stephanie Fost, Executive Director of the Habitat for Humanity in Centre County said.

Habitat for Humanity in Greater Centre County’s mission is to build houses for low-income families and has been serving Centre County since 1983.

“Part of it for us, is the affordability piece, most of out home-owners can’t afford a traditional home, their income simply doesn’t allow for it especially in a market like our community where they average sales prices so high,” Stephanie added.

The Habitat for Humanity chapter in Centre County has built homes for over 70 families.

Stephanie says to watch volunteers pour in hours and hours of work for these families is what stands out most to her about this organization.

“Watching those lives be impacted and changed by the simple act of volunteers coming out to the build site, this house already and it’s not completed, has nearly 3,000 hours from volunteers and by the time we’re finished we’ll probably be around 4,000 hours, that’s our community building a house.”

The Women’s Build 2020 will continue on Saturday, March 7th. If you want to get involved can contact Habitat for Humanity in Centre County by emailing them: volunteer@habitatgcc.org.